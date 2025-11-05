India's Social Progress Amid Political Tensions
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya condemned Pakistan's comments on India's internal affairs at the Second World Summit for Social Development. He criticized Pakistan's cross-border terrorism and highlighted India's significant social progress, including poverty alleviation, under Antyodaya's philosophy. The ISSA recognized India's achievements with an award this year.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister of Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya sharply criticized Pakistan for commenting on India's internal matters at an international forum on Wednesday, urging the neighboring country to cease its misuse of global platforms. The minister emphasized India's objection to Pakistan's statements and highlighted India's firm stance against cross-border terrorism.
Speaking at the Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha, Mandaviya also highlighted India's development achievements, pointing out the lifting of 250 million people from poverty over the past decade through targeted reforms and digital innovations. Social welfare programs in India have witnessed massive scale and scope, benefitting millions, including schoolchildren and low-income households.
Mandaviya reinforced India's commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals, emphasizing a people-centered policy approach that marries innovation with inclusion. The International Social Security Association awarded India for its significant advancements in social security. Mandaviya closed by reiterating India's readiness to share its developmental model with the Global South.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Home Affairs Tables One-Stop Border Post Bill to Boost Trade and Economic Growth
Major Gold Projects Signal New Mining Boom and Economic Growth for New Zealand
Odisha's Ambitious Maritime Vision: New Ports and Economic Growth
Israel's Economic Growth Outlook Adjusted Downwards
India and New Zealand Propel FTA Talks for Mutual Economic Growth