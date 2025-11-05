India's Social Progress Amid Political Tensions

Union Minister of Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya sharply criticized Pakistan for commenting on India's internal matters at an international forum on Wednesday, urging the neighboring country to cease its misuse of global platforms. The minister emphasized India's objection to Pakistan's statements and highlighted India's firm stance against cross-border terrorism.

Speaking at the Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha, Mandaviya also highlighted India's development achievements, pointing out the lifting of 250 million people from poverty over the past decade through targeted reforms and digital innovations. Social welfare programs in India have witnessed massive scale and scope, benefitting millions, including schoolchildren and low-income households.

Mandaviya reinforced India's commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals, emphasizing a people-centered policy approach that marries innovation with inclusion. The International Social Security Association awarded India for its significant advancements in social security. Mandaviya closed by reiterating India's readiness to share its developmental model with the Global South.

(With inputs from agencies.)