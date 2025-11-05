BJP Criticized for Absence at Chittaranjan Das Tribute
TMC MP Sagarika Ghose criticized BJP members from West Bengal for missing the floral tribute to freedom fighter Chittaranjan Das. The absence drew accusations of being 'anti-Bengal'. The ceremony saw tributes from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, emphasizing Das's enduring influence.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sagarika Ghose criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarians from West Bengal on Wednesday for their absence at a floral tribute ceremony for 'Deshbandhu' Chittaranjan Das in the Parliament building. Ghose expressed her frustration on social media, accusing the BJP of an 'anti-Bengal' stance and revealing their 'cynical scorn' for the state once more.
Chittaranjan Das, a significant figure in the Indian Independence Movement and mentor to Subhash Chandra Bose, was honored on his 155th birth anniversary by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the central hall of Samvidhan Sadan. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid her respects to Das, acknowledging him as a pioneer of India's independence movement whose ideals and patriotism motivated many to serve the nation.
Banerjee highlighted Deshbandhu's commitment to national welfare, Hindu-Muslim unity, and the struggles for independence that continue to inspire. The Congress party also commemorated Das, noting his role as a former President of the Indian National Congress and a visionary leader who dedicated his life to India's freedom, with his ideals still guiding today's society.
