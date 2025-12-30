Bengal at Crossroads: Amit Shah Challenges Mamata Banerjee's Rule

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of facilitating demographical change through the infiltration of Bangladeshis for electoral advantage. Shah also criticized her government's failure to curb widespread corruption and ensure women's safety in the state.

In the lead-up to the crucial West Bengal assembly elections, Shah asserted that a BJP government would restore Bengal's lost pride and cultural heritage. He vowed to eliminate infiltration by implementing a robust national grid and accused the Banerjee administration of obstructing border security efforts.

Highlighting economic decline under the current regime, Shah attributed the exodus of industries to rampant corruption and extortion. He called upon voters to give the BJP a chance to lead the state. Shah emphasized the need for change, stating that the BJP is ready to transform Bengal's landscape through honest governance and protection for all communities.