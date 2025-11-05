Rajasthan BJP President Slams Rahul Gandhi's Election Allegations
Madan Rathore, BJP Rajasthan president, dismissed claims by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against the Election Commission. Rathore labeled Gandhi's allegations as baseless, accusing Congress of aiming to undermine India's constitutional institutions. He further criticized Gandhi's alleged foreign influence and manipulation tactics in the electoral process.
In a heated response, Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore dismissed accusations made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against the Election Commission. Rathore described Gandhi's remarks as false and without foundation, attributing them to a 'destructive and anti-national mindset.'
Rathore emphasized that Gandhi's claims lack factual support, urging those with concerns about voter lists to present evidence directly to the Election Commission for examination. He criticized the Congress party for targeting key constitutional institutions ahead of elections.
Furthermore, Rathore accused Gandhi of employing foreign-influenced strategies to destabilize Indian democracy. He alleged that Gandhi's recent travels abroad have influenced his actions, which, Rathore claims, point to Congress's anticipated defeat in upcoming elections due to these controversial tactics.
