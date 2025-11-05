Left Menu

Rajasthan BJP President Slams Rahul Gandhi's Election Allegations

Madan Rathore, BJP Rajasthan president, dismissed claims by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against the Election Commission. Rathore labeled Gandhi's allegations as baseless, accusing Congress of aiming to undermine India's constitutional institutions. He further criticized Gandhi's alleged foreign influence and manipulation tactics in the electoral process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-11-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 22:38 IST
Rajasthan BJP President Slams Rahul Gandhi's Election Allegations
Madan Rathore
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated response, Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore dismissed accusations made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against the Election Commission. Rathore described Gandhi's remarks as false and without foundation, attributing them to a 'destructive and anti-national mindset.'

Rathore emphasized that Gandhi's claims lack factual support, urging those with concerns about voter lists to present evidence directly to the Election Commission for examination. He criticized the Congress party for targeting key constitutional institutions ahead of elections.

Furthermore, Rathore accused Gandhi of employing foreign-influenced strategies to destabilize Indian democracy. He alleged that Gandhi's recent travels abroad have influenced his actions, which, Rathore claims, point to Congress's anticipated defeat in upcoming elections due to these controversial tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FIR Filed in Chhattisgarh Train Tragedy

FIR Filed in Chhattisgarh Train Tragedy

 India
2
Trump's Tariff Policy Under Supreme Court Scrutiny Amid Economic Challenges

Trump's Tariff Policy Under Supreme Court Scrutiny Amid Economic Challenges

 United States
3
Poland's Pivotal LNG Deal to Propel EU-U.S. Energy Ties

Poland's Pivotal LNG Deal to Propel EU-U.S. Energy Ties

 Global
4
Spiritual Scam: IT Professional Duped of Rs 14 Crore by Fake Godwoman

Spiritual Scam: IT Professional Duped of Rs 14 Crore by Fake Godwoman

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025