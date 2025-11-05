Bihar Governor Advocates for Normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir
Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan urges efforts to normalize conditions in Jammu and Kashmir, echoing nationwide desire for statehood. Emphasizing local responsibility, he warns against external influences sowing discord. Highlighting democratic progress, Khan lauds leaders of humble origins and stresses opportunities for all through earned public trust.
- Country:
- India
Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan stressed the importance of restoring normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir during a recent address, reflecting a widespread yearning across India for its recognition as a full-fledged state. His remarks underscored the collective aspiration, shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for self-governance in the region.
At a public gathering, Khan urged residents of Jammu and Kashmir to contribute to creating a conducive environment for statehood. He pointed out that the current situation reflects historical challenges, further complicated by divisive influences from neighboring countries, particularly Pakistan.
In discussing India's democratic framework, Khan emphasized the significance of elections and the potential for individuals from all backgrounds to lead. He cited the achievements of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as examples of breaking socio-economic barriers and encouraged the youth to aspire ambitiously within this democratic system.
ALSO READ
Empowering Democracy: Postal and Home Voting Initiatives in Budgam
All the wings of democracy - executive, judiciary and legislature - exist for welfare of citizens: CJI Bhushan Gavai in Mumbai.
Rahul Gandhi Urges India's Gen Z to Uphold Democracy Amidst Allegations of Voter Fraud
Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi and EC of 'Vote Chori' in Bihar: A Threat to Democracy?
Rahul Gandhi goes abroad and defame country, democracy, institutions: Kiren Rijiju on Haryana vote theft allegation.