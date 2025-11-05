Bihar Governor Advocates for Normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan stressed the importance of restoring normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir during a recent address, reflecting a widespread yearning across India for its recognition as a full-fledged state. His remarks underscored the collective aspiration, shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for self-governance in the region.

At a public gathering, Khan urged residents of Jammu and Kashmir to contribute to creating a conducive environment for statehood. He pointed out that the current situation reflects historical challenges, further complicated by divisive influences from neighboring countries, particularly Pakistan.

In discussing India's democratic framework, Khan emphasized the significance of elections and the potential for individuals from all backgrounds to lead. He cited the achievements of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as examples of breaking socio-economic barriers and encouraged the youth to aspire ambitiously within this democratic system.