Trump Pushes to End Senate Filibuster Amid Record Government Shutdown

In an effort to address the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, President Donald Trump pressed Republican senators on Wednesday to eliminate the Senate's filibuster rule, a longstanding institutional hallmark.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune dismissed the feasibility of ending the filibuster due to insufficient Republican support. The call to action, aimed at resuming government operations, faced resistance but sparked discussions on potential bipartisan resolutions.

President Trump argued that removing the filibuster could help Republicans maintain power and blamed the ongoing shutdown for negatively affecting various sectors, including stock markets and public services.

