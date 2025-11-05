Trump Pushes to End Senate Filibuster Amid Record Government Shutdown
Amid the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, President Donald Trump urged Republican senators to eliminate the Senate's filibuster rule. This move aims to fast-track legislation despite lacking immediate senatorial support. Trump's call faced resistance, emphasizing enduring bipartisanship and complex legislative challenges within the Senate.
In an effort to address the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, President Donald Trump pressed Republican senators on Wednesday to eliminate the Senate's filibuster rule, a longstanding institutional hallmark.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune dismissed the feasibility of ending the filibuster due to insufficient Republican support. The call to action, aimed at resuming government operations, faced resistance but sparked discussions on potential bipartisan resolutions.
President Trump argued that removing the filibuster could help Republicans maintain power and blamed the ongoing shutdown for negatively affecting various sectors, including stock markets and public services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- filibuster
- Senate
- Republicans
- shutdown
- government
- legislation
- bipartisan
- Thune
- Democrats
ALSO READ
Turbulent Skies: Airlines Feel the Heat Amid Government Shutdown
U.S. Airlines Feel Pinch as Government Shutdown Impacts Bookings
Democratic Leaders Urge Trump to Address Historic GOP-led Shutdown
Judicial Delays and Alleged Anarchy: Jai Ram Thakur Calls Out Himachal Pradesh Government
Trump's Push to End Filibuster Amid Government Shutdown