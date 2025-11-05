Tanzania's Contentious Election and the Call for Reform

The recent election in Tanzania has drawn significant criticism after failing to meet democratic ideals, according to a report by the African Union's observer mission. The mission highlighted numerous irregularities, including alleged ballot stuffing and the exclusion of opposition parties, which incited violent protests.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who won the presidency with a reported 98% of votes, faces accusations of election fraud from opposition groups like CHADEMA, which claimed it was barred from contesting. They reported substantial casualties during protests against the election process.

The AU observer mission has called for substantial electoral and political reforms to address ongoing issues that undermine democracy in Tanzania. Meanwhile, the government maintains that the election was conducted fairly, though it disputes the opposition's casualty figures as overstated.

(With inputs from agencies.)