Supreme Court Grills President Trump's Tariff Authority

The U.S. Supreme Court examined the legality of President Trump's tariffs, questioning if he exceeded his authority under a 1977 law. Both liberal and conservative justices scrutinized Trump's power to impose such tariffs, anticipating significant global economic impacts. The court's ruling will test Trump's executive reach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 23:49 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court justices expressed skepticism on President Donald Trump's authority in enforcing comprehensive tariffs, a case with significant global economic ramifications. The hearing tested the scope of Trump's executive powers under a 1977 law intended for national emergencies.

During the proceedings, conservative and liberal justices interrogated U.S. Solicitor General D. John Sauer about whether Trump's imposition of tariffs required explicit congressional consent. This inquiry aligns with the court's "major questions" doctrine, applicable to executive actions with broad economic impact.

Businesses and Democratic-led states challenged the legality of the tariffs, which could accumulate trillions in revenue. The ruling, which could shift Trump's leverage in international trade negotiations, will ultimately measure the president's authority versus congressional powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

