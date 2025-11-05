Vote Theft Allegations Shake Haryana Polls
Vardhan Yadav, Congress's Gurugram District (Rural) president, accused the BJP of winning the Badshahpur seat by 'stealing' 74,062 votes in the 2024 Haryana Assembly polls. These claims follow Rahul Gandhi's assertion of electoral roll discrepancies. A 'Vote Chor Candle March' was organized to protest the alleged vote tampering.
Accusations have surfaced against the BJP concerning its victory in the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections. Vardhan Yadav, Congress's Gurugram District (Rural) president, claimed the ruling party won the Badshahpur seat by allegedly 'stealing' 74,062 votes.
Rahul Gandhi previously labeled the Haryana polls as 'stolen', presenting electoral roll data to support that 25 lakh entries were falsified. Yadav reiterated this by revealing his findings of voter irregularities.
The Gurugram Congress unit actively expressed dissent by holding a 'Vote Chor Candle March', emphasizing that the party will not tolerate electoral fraud, pledging to fight for democracy on both streets and in Parliament.
