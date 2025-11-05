Left Menu

Vote Theft Allegations Shake Haryana Polls

Vardhan Yadav, Congress's Gurugram District (Rural) president, accused the BJP of winning the Badshahpur seat by 'stealing' 74,062 votes in the 2024 Haryana Assembly polls. These claims follow Rahul Gandhi's assertion of electoral roll discrepancies. A 'Vote Chor Candle March' was organized to protest the alleged vote tampering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 05-11-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 23:56 IST
Vote Theft Allegations Shake Haryana Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Accusations have surfaced against the BJP concerning its victory in the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections. Vardhan Yadav, Congress's Gurugram District (Rural) president, claimed the ruling party won the Badshahpur seat by allegedly 'stealing' 74,062 votes.

Rahul Gandhi previously labeled the Haryana polls as 'stolen', presenting electoral roll data to support that 25 lakh entries were falsified. Yadav reiterated this by revealing his findings of voter irregularities.

The Gurugram Congress unit actively expressed dissent by holding a 'Vote Chor Candle March', emphasizing that the party will not tolerate electoral fraud, pledging to fight for democracy on both streets and in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amanda Anisimova Triumphs Over Iga Swiatek in WTA Finals Thriller

Amanda Anisimova Triumphs Over Iga Swiatek in WTA Finals Thriller

 Global
2
Trump's Peace Plan for Gaza Faces U.N. Security Council Vote

Trump's Peace Plan for Gaza Faces U.N. Security Council Vote

 Global
3
Landmark Trial Unfolds in Greece: Olympiacos Chairman and Fans in Spotlight

Landmark Trial Unfolds in Greece: Olympiacos Chairman and Fans in Spotlight

 Global
4
Tech Stocks Rebound Fuels Market Optimism Amid Trade and Economic Uncertainties

Tech Stocks Rebound Fuels Market Optimism Amid Trade and Economic Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025