Rahul Gandhi Alleges Voter Fraud Ahead of Bihar and Haryana Elections

In a political storm brewing ahead of the Bihar and Haryana elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has leveled serious allegations of voter fraud, citing evidence of 25 lakh fake voters in Haryana's 2024 assembly elections.

During a press event labeled 'H files,' Gandhi alleged that discrepancies between postal and booth votes indicated widespread manipulation. He highlighted that the voter list's integrity is critical to democracy and criticized what he termed an election lie in Haryana, urging Gen Z to act against this alleged electoral fraud.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dismissed Gandhi's claims, accusing him of using the allegations to cover up the Mahagathbandhan's predicted defeat in the Bihar assembly elections. Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer requested Gandhi to provide an affidavit to substantiate his claims, reminding him that election results can only be contested through a judicial election petition.

Gandhi criticized the voter list as flawed, a charge dismissed by BJP leaders like national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, who labeled Gandhi's allegations as tactics to create 'chaos and anarchy'. Nadda asserted that such claims have previously been debunked by the Supreme Court, and accused the Congress leader of trying to defame the country instead of providing evidence to the Election Commission.

The BJP's Ajay Alok and others further criticized Gandhi, suggesting his claims were an admission of defeat in the Bihar assembly polls, urging youth to avoid being swayed by such unfounded accusations.

