Rahul Gandhi Alleges Voter Fraud Ahead of Bihar and Haryana Elections
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claims voter fraud in Haryana's 2024 assembly elections, alleging 25 lakh fake voters. The BJP criticizes the claims as a sign of defeat in the upcoming Bihar polls. Haryana's CEO demands an affidavit from Gandhi. Gandhi emphasizes the flawed voter list poses a threat to democracy.
- Country:
- India
In a political storm brewing ahead of the Bihar and Haryana elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has leveled serious allegations of voter fraud, citing evidence of 25 lakh fake voters in Haryana's 2024 assembly elections.
During a press event labeled 'H files,' Gandhi alleged that discrepancies between postal and booth votes indicated widespread manipulation. He highlighted that the voter list's integrity is critical to democracy and criticized what he termed an election lie in Haryana, urging Gen Z to act against this alleged electoral fraud.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dismissed Gandhi's claims, accusing him of using the allegations to cover up the Mahagathbandhan's predicted defeat in the Bihar assembly elections. Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer requested Gandhi to provide an affidavit to substantiate his claims, reminding him that election results can only be contested through a judicial election petition.
Gandhi criticized the voter list as flawed, a charge dismissed by BJP leaders like national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, who labeled Gandhi's allegations as tactics to create 'chaos and anarchy'. Nadda asserted that such claims have previously been debunked by the Supreme Court, and accused the Congress leader of trying to defame the country instead of providing evidence to the Election Commission.
The BJP's Ajay Alok and others further criticized Gandhi, suggesting his claims were an admission of defeat in the Bihar assembly polls, urging youth to avoid being swayed by such unfounded accusations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Congress Contemplates Alliances for Upcoming Civic Polls
Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Systematic 'Vote Chori' Ahead of Bihar Polls
Sampat Singh's Political Homecoming: A Shift from Congress to INLD
Political Crossfire: BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Congress' Rahul Gandhi Clash Over Voter Fraud Claims
Pilot Predicts Political Winds to Favor Congress Amid BJP Infighting