BJP Minister Criticizes Uddhav Thackeray's Marathwada Tour as 'Out-of-Season Exercise'

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's tour of the Marathwada region, branding it an ''out-of-season political exercise'' with election motivations. Bawankule accused Thackeray of neglecting farmers during his chief minister tenure and using the tour to attack the government.

Bawankule claimed Thackeray lacked understanding of flood-aid mechanisms, and labeled the tour as mere criticism of PM Modi and CM Fadnavis. Defending a Central team's night-time crop inspection, Bawankule commended their dedication, refuting criticism of their late-hour work.

He detailed a Rs 32,000 crore relief package for farmers, aiming to resolve KYC-related disbursement issues. Bawankule also emphasized the government's mission-mode operation to ensure genuine farmers benefit from loan waivers, while criticizing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for raising non-constructive issues and misleading public sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)