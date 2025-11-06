Left Menu

BJP Minister Criticizes Uddhav Thackeray's Marathwada Tour as 'Out-of-Season Exercise'

Maharashtra BJP minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule criticized Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray's Marathwada tour as politically motivated. Accusing Thackeray of ignorance about flood aid, Bawankule defended a Central team's late-night crop inspection. He highlighted a massive relief package for farmers and criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's alleged attempts to mislead the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 00:01 IST
BJP Minister Criticizes Uddhav Thackeray's Marathwada Tour as 'Out-of-Season Exercise'
Chandrashekhar Bawankule
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's tour of the Marathwada region, branding it an ''out-of-season political exercise'' with election motivations. Bawankule accused Thackeray of neglecting farmers during his chief minister tenure and using the tour to attack the government.

Bawankule claimed Thackeray lacked understanding of flood-aid mechanisms, and labeled the tour as mere criticism of PM Modi and CM Fadnavis. Defending a Central team's night-time crop inspection, Bawankule commended their dedication, refuting criticism of their late-hour work.

He detailed a Rs 32,000 crore relief package for farmers, aiming to resolve KYC-related disbursement issues. Bawankule also emphasized the government's mission-mode operation to ensure genuine farmers benefit from loan waivers, while criticizing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for raising non-constructive issues and misleading public sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amanda Anisimova Triumphs Over Iga Swiatek in WTA Finals Thriller

Amanda Anisimova Triumphs Over Iga Swiatek in WTA Finals Thriller

 Global
2
Trump's Peace Plan for Gaza Faces U.N. Security Council Vote

Trump's Peace Plan for Gaza Faces U.N. Security Council Vote

 Global
3
Landmark Trial Unfolds in Greece: Olympiacos Chairman and Fans in Spotlight

Landmark Trial Unfolds in Greece: Olympiacos Chairman and Fans in Spotlight

 Global
4
Tech Stocks Rebound Fuels Market Optimism Amid Trade and Economic Uncertainties

Tech Stocks Rebound Fuels Market Optimism Amid Trade and Economic Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025