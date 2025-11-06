Left Menu

Tensions Surge as U.S. Strikes on Venezuelan Vessels Spark Controversy

U.S. strikes on vessels off Venezuela escalated tensions with Caracas, following a briefing by top Trump officials to Congress. Controversies arose over lack of transparency and legal justifications, as international law may have been breached. The reactions were mixed, with some lawmakers expressing concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 04:42 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 04:42 IST
Top Trump administration officials faced Congress on Wednesday to discuss recent strikes on alleged drug trafficking boats near Venezuela, responding to criticisms over transparency and legal justifications.

Differing opinions emerged during discussions, showcasing partisan divides on the strikes carried out by U.S. forces, which have heightened tensions with Venezuela.

Questions regarding legality persist, with some allegations of international law violations, while the administration remains steadfast in its defense of the operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

