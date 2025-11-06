Marco Rubio Plans Central Asia Diplomacy Tour

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed intentions to embark on a diplomatic tour across five Central Asian countries as he convened with foreign ministers from the region. His plan, aimed at solidifying international relations, is set to occur next year.

The summit, including presidents from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, will engage in pivotal talks with President Donald Trump. Key topics likely to surface during the meeting include discussions on rare earth minerals—a significant resource within these Central Asian states.

Rubio emphasized his commitment to the visit at a State Department gathering, stating, "I personally intend to visit in the coming year." He expressed the logistical effort required, as the journey would span a week. Coordination with the countries' foreign ministers is underway to ensure the trip's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)