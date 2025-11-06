Marco Rubio Plans Central Asia Diplomacy Tour
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced plans to visit five Central Asian nations in the coming year, aiming to strengthen diplomatic ties and discuss key resource topics. Rubio's announcement came during a meeting with foreign ministers ahead of a summit with President Donald Trump and Central Asian presidents.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed intentions to embark on a diplomatic tour across five Central Asian countries as he convened with foreign ministers from the region. His plan, aimed at solidifying international relations, is set to occur next year.
The summit, including presidents from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, will engage in pivotal talks with President Donald Trump. Key topics likely to surface during the meeting include discussions on rare earth minerals—a significant resource within these Central Asian states.
Rubio emphasized his commitment to the visit at a State Department gathering, stating, "I personally intend to visit in the coming year." He expressed the logistical effort required, as the journey would span a week. Coordination with the countries' foreign ministers is underway to ensure the trip's success.
