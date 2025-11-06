Left Menu

Marco Rubio Plans Central Asia Diplomacy Tour

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced plans to visit five Central Asian nations in the coming year, aiming to strengthen diplomatic ties and discuss key resource topics. Rubio's announcement came during a meeting with foreign ministers ahead of a summit with President Donald Trump and Central Asian presidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2025 04:46 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 04:46 IST
Marco Rubio Plans Central Asia Diplomacy Tour
U.S. Secretary of State
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed intentions to embark on a diplomatic tour across five Central Asian countries as he convened with foreign ministers from the region. His plan, aimed at solidifying international relations, is set to occur next year.

The summit, including presidents from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, will engage in pivotal talks with President Donald Trump. Key topics likely to surface during the meeting include discussions on rare earth minerals—a significant resource within these Central Asian states.

Rubio emphasized his commitment to the visit at a State Department gathering, stating, "I personally intend to visit in the coming year." He expressed the logistical effort required, as the journey would span a week. Coordination with the countries' foreign ministers is underway to ensure the trip's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trial Resumes: Justice Sought in Maradona's Tragic Death

Trial Resumes: Justice Sought in Maradona's Tragic Death

 Global
2
BoE's Critical Interest Rate Decision Amid Inflation Uncertainty

BoE's Critical Interest Rate Decision Amid Inflation Uncertainty

 Global
3
Brazil Unveils Ambitious $1.3 Trillion Climate Finance Plan Ahead of COP30

Brazil Unveils Ambitious $1.3 Trillion Climate Finance Plan Ahead of COP30

 Global
4
Pat Cummins Eyes Comeback for Ashes Day-Nighter

Pat Cummins Eyes Comeback for Ashes Day-Nighter

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025