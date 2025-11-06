Left Menu

Political Figures Lead the Charge: Early Voting in Bihar Assembly Polls

Prominent politicians, including Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, Union ministers Giriraj Singh and Rajiv Ranjan Singh, participated in early voting in Bihar's first phase assembly polls. Others like Nitin Nabin and Khesari Lal Yadav also cast their votes, encouraging voter participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 06-11-2025 08:50 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 08:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Leading by example, several senior politicians participated in early voting during the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections on Thursday. Their actions underscored the importance of civic engagement in the electoral process.

Among those who exercised their franchise were Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who voted at their respective booths in Lakhisarai. Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' also marked his presence by voting in the state capital, Patna.

The enthusiasm was mirrored by other political figures such as State Road Construction Minister Nitin Nabin, who voted alongside his wife in Digha, Patna. Singer-turned-politician Khesari Lal Yadav from the RJD and BJP leader Bikhu Bhai Dalsania were also early voters, encouraging the populace to fulfill their democratic duty. In Vaishali, a unique sight unfolded as a politician arrived on a buffalo, urging citizens to cast their votes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

