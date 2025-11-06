Left Menu

Trump's Bold Claim: Peacebroker in Global Conflicts

President Donald Trump recently reiterated his claim of mediating peace between India and Pakistan, threatening to halt trade deals unless they ceased conflicts. Speaking at the America Business Forum, he boasted of resolving various international conflicts and securing favorable trade agreements globally, underscoring America's peace-through-strength ethos.

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has once again asserted that he played a pivotal role in making peace between India and Pakistan, following threats to break off trade negotiations if hostilities persisted. Trump's declaration was made during his address at the America Business Forum in Miami.

During his speech, Trump alleged that eight planes were downed in the conflict, an incident that previously went unverified, while extolling the effectiveness of tariffs as leverage in achieving peace agreements.

In continuation, Trump claimed a role in settling disputes not only in South Asia but also globally, including resolutions between Israel and Iran, and Egypt and Ethiopia. He emphasized America's strategy of securing peace through demonstrated strength.

