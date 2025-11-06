Trump's Bold Claim: Peacebroker in Global Conflicts

US President Donald Trump has once again asserted that he played a pivotal role in making peace between India and Pakistan, following threats to break off trade negotiations if hostilities persisted. Trump's declaration was made during his address at the America Business Forum in Miami.

During his speech, Trump alleged that eight planes were downed in the conflict, an incident that previously went unverified, while extolling the effectiveness of tariffs as leverage in achieving peace agreements.

In continuation, Trump claimed a role in settling disputes not only in South Asia but also globally, including resolutions between Israel and Iran, and Egypt and Ethiopia. He emphasized America's strategy of securing peace through demonstrated strength.