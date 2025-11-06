Rising Unemployment: A Grave Concern Amid Political Distractions
The Congress criticizes Prime Minister Narendra Modi for neglecting to address rising unemployment, which has reached 7.5%. They argue that the government is too focused on elections and not on economic issues like inflation and wage stagnation, affecting various sectors including construction and IT-banking.
The Congress party has voiced strong concerns over India's escalating unemployment rates, labeling it a matter of 'grave concern.' They accuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi of staying in perpetual 'election mode,' diverting public attention with new speeches rather than addressing the issue head-on.
Jairam Ramesh, Congress' General Secretary in-charge of communications, points out that the past 11 years of governance have adversely affected all social segments, from students to workers. He attributes the country's woes to skyrocketing inflation, a falling rupee, and a widening gap between rich and poor, challenging poor and middle-class families.
Citing a recent CMIE report, Ramesh highlights that the unemployment rate climbed to 7.5% in October 2025, its highest in six months. Sectors like construction and IT-banking have been severely hit, with millions losing jobs. Despite these alarming trends, Congress alleges the government seems indifferent, with Modi focused more on electioneering than resolving unemployment.
