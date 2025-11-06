Left Menu

Rising Unemployment: A Grave Concern Amid Political Distractions

The Congress criticizes Prime Minister Narendra Modi for neglecting to address rising unemployment, which has reached 7.5%. They argue that the government is too focused on elections and not on economic issues like inflation and wage stagnation, affecting various sectors including construction and IT-banking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 10:33 IST
Rising Unemployment: A Grave Concern Amid Political Distractions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has voiced strong concerns over India's escalating unemployment rates, labeling it a matter of 'grave concern.' They accuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi of staying in perpetual 'election mode,' diverting public attention with new speeches rather than addressing the issue head-on.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress' General Secretary in-charge of communications, points out that the past 11 years of governance have adversely affected all social segments, from students to workers. He attributes the country's woes to skyrocketing inflation, a falling rupee, and a widening gap between rich and poor, challenging poor and middle-class families.

Citing a recent CMIE report, Ramesh highlights that the unemployment rate climbed to 7.5% in October 2025, its highest in six months. Sectors like construction and IT-banking have been severely hit, with millions losing jobs. Despite these alarming trends, Congress alleges the government seems indifferent, with Modi focused more on electioneering than resolving unemployment.

TRENDING

1
Historic Triumph: Indian Women Rewrite Cricket Legacy

Historic Triumph: Indian Women Rewrite Cricket Legacy

 India
2
Bihar Assembly Elections: A Tale of Democracy's Resilience

Bihar Assembly Elections: A Tale of Democracy's Resilience

 India
3
Karnataka HC directs govt to approach single judge bench on matter involving curbs on activities in public spaces.

Karnataka HC directs govt to approach single judge bench on matter involving...

 India
4
Worldline's Financial Revival: A Bold Turnaround Strategy

Worldline's Financial Revival: A Bold Turnaround Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025