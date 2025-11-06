Left Menu

Bihar Votes: Leaders Cast Ballots as Elections Kick Off

Bihar's first phase of assembly elections sees active participation from key political figures. With over 3.75 crore voters, the turnout is significant early on. Leaders like Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav urge citizens to exercise their democratic right, advocating for development and change.

The first phase of Bihar's assembly elections commenced with several senior politicians, such as Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, casting their votes. Early figures showed 13.13% voter turnout from 3.75 crore eligible citizens, highlighting robust participation.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reminded citizens of their democratic duty, voting in Bakhtiarpur after journeying from Patna. Notable figures across the political spectrum emphasized the importance of voting, with Union Minister Giriraj Singh affirming confidence in the state's electoral process.

With polling stations open from 7 am to 5 pm, the day marks a pivotal moment for candidates like Tejashwi Yadav and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, among 1,314 hopefuls. The electoral process is underpinned by tight security arrangements, ensuring a smooth voting experience for Bihar's citizens.

