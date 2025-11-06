Modi Accuses Opposition of Favoring Infiltrators Over National Progress

Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, took aim at the Bihar opposition RJD-Congress coalition during a rally in Araria, accusing them of favoring infiltrators due to vote bank politics. Modi alleged these actions hinder Bihar's development, contrasting their policies with the achievements of the NDA.

Modi highlighted the NDA's strides in infrastructure and higher education development in Bihar under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, depicting the alliance's efforts as a departure from the 'jungle raj' era marked by misgovernance and stalled growth.

The Prime Minister also criticized opposition leaders for neglecting traditional reverence and warned of potential internal conflicts within the coalition, forecasting a fragmented post-election scenario for the opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)