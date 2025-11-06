Left Menu

Modi Accuses Opposition of Favoring Infiltrators Over National Progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the RJD-Congress coalition in Bihar of favoring infiltrators for vote bank politics. Speaking in Araria, Modi highlighted the NDA's commitment to development in contrast to opposition's alleged betrayal of traditions and neglect of Bihar's growth trajectory.

Updated: 06-11-2025 13:27 IST

Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, took aim at the Bihar opposition RJD-Congress coalition during a rally in Araria, accusing them of favoring infiltrators due to vote bank politics. Modi alleged these actions hinder Bihar's development, contrasting their policies with the achievements of the NDA.

Modi highlighted the NDA's strides in infrastructure and higher education development in Bihar under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, depicting the alliance's efforts as a departure from the 'jungle raj' era marked by misgovernance and stalled growth.

The Prime Minister also criticized opposition leaders for neglecting traditional reverence and warned of potential internal conflicts within the coalition, forecasting a fragmented post-election scenario for the opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

