Yogi Adityanath Targets Rival Alliances Amid Bihar Polls

During Bihar's critical first phase of assembly elections, BJP stalwart Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on opposition alliances, accusing them of deceit and jeopardizing young Biharis' identity. In a fervent speech, Adityanath questioned those culpable for the state's image concerns and highlighted the positive global impact of Bihar's youth.

Adityanath praised the intellect and talent of Bihar's younger generation, who have excelled internationally, and criticized RJD and Congress for fostering an identity dilemma and deception. He assured the electorate of an NDA win, asserting that voters would reject RJD and Congress.

The Parihar constituency, a pivotal battleground in the elections, is seeing a fierce contest among BJP's Gayatri Devi, RJD's Smita Gupta, and Jan Suraaj Party's Aawdesh Prasad ahead of polling on November 11. Historically a BJP stronghold since its creation in 2010, Parihar remains a highly watched area as election turnout data begins surfacing, showing varied participation across districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)