Election Chaos in Lakhisarai: Deputy CM's Convoy Attacked

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha made serious allegations on Thursday, claiming that his convoy was attacked by supporters of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in his assembly constituency of Lakhisarai.

Addressing reporters in the district, Sinha asserted that the incident showcased what could be expected if the RJD came to power, calling it a harbinger of 'jungle raj'.

The Deputy CM criticized the local administration for inaction, alleging that slippers, cow dung, and stones were hurled at his convoy. He further accused RJD workers of attempting to seize a polling booth and vowed to bring the matter to the Election Commission's attention amid the ongoing first phase of assembly elections, taking place under tight security.

