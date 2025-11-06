Left Menu

Modi Slams Opposition for Vote Bank Politics and Commitments to Infiltration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the RJD-Congress alliance in Bihar, accusing them of supporting infiltrators and neglecting traditional values for vote bank politics. Modi highlighted the progress under the NDA, the challenge of infiltration, and the alleged reluctance of opposition leaders to respect cultural traditions and minority communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhagalpur | Updated: 06-11-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 14:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing rallies in Bihar, accused the RJD-Congress alliance of supporting infiltrators due to vote bank politics and neglecting cultural values associated with Lord Ram and 'Chhathi Maiya'. Modi alleged this reluctance was indicative of their disdain for Dalits and backward classes.

Criticizing the 'jungle raj' era, Modi showcased the NDA's development achievements, such as expressways, bridges, and universities, while warning of the challenge posed by infiltration. He claimed the opposition provides protection to infiltrators for political gains, undermining national security and citizen rights.

Echoing concerns over caste and communal violence attributed to RJD and Congress, Modi praised voter turnout in Bihar and emphasized the transformative power of voting, urging the electorate to continue supporting growth and stability under NDA governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

