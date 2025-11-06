Left Menu

Youth Surge Challenges Iraq's Entrenched Political Landscape

An increasing number of young Iraqis are entering politics, challenging the entrenched elite ahead of upcoming elections. Driven by a desire for reform, these candidates aim to break the hold of traditional sectarian powers, despite skepticism about achieving genuine change in Iraq's political landscape.

With Iraq's elections on the horizon, a wave of youthful candidates, including Anwar Ibrahim, is poised to challenge the long-standing sectarian political elite. Many young Iraqis, frustrated by the absence of change since Saddam Hussein's fall, view this as a critical opportunity to invigorate the country's stagnant political environment.

The Iraqi High Electoral Commission reveals that approximately 40% of registered candidates are under 40, underscoring the growing interest among Iraq's youth to shape their nation's future. However, doubts linger among the populace about the potential for genuine reform, given the entrenched power dynamics.

Despite the enthusiasm, the road ahead is fraught with challenges. Established political parties wield significant control over jobs and resources, creating barriers for newcomers. Young candidates, while striving for a 'New Iraq,' must navigate a complex landscape laden with resistance from powerful armed militias intent on preserving the status quo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

