Newly Elected Rajya Sabha Members: A Fresh Political Chapter

In a formal ceremony on Thursday, Rajinder Gupta and Sat Paul Sharma were sworn in as the latest members of the Rajya Sabha by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan.

Representing Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir, these newly elected lawmakers from the AAP and BJP took the oath in their native languages, Punjabi and Hindi respectively.

The event, attended by families and political allies, marked a fresh chapter in their political careers, drawing considerable attention from regional and national leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)