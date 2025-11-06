Left Menu

Newly Elected Rajya Sabha Members: A Fresh Political Chapter

Rajinder Gupta and Sat Paul Sharma were sworn in as Rajya Sabha members, representing Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir respectively. Gupta, from AAP, took his oath in Punjabi, while BJP's Sharma did so in Hindi. Both ceremonies were attended by political dignitaries and family members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 17:17 IST
Newly Elected Rajya Sabha Members: A Fresh Political Chapter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a formal ceremony on Thursday, Rajinder Gupta and Sat Paul Sharma were sworn in as the latest members of the Rajya Sabha by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan.

Representing Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir, these newly elected lawmakers from the AAP and BJP took the oath in their native languages, Punjabi and Hindi respectively.

The event, attended by families and political allies, marked a fresh chapter in their political careers, drawing considerable attention from regional and national leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Czech Government Resignation Paves Way for Babis' New Cabinet Amid Controversy

Czech Government Resignation Paves Way for Babis' New Cabinet Amid Controver...

 Global
2
Pharmaceutical Highs and Lows: Growth, Gains, and Delays in the Health Sector

Pharmaceutical Highs and Lows: Growth, Gains, and Delays in the Health Secto...

 Global
3
Washington Sundar's Triple Threat Secures India’s Dominant Win Over Australia

Washington Sundar's Triple Threat Secures India’s Dominant Win Over Australi...

 Australia
4
Youth in Bihar Rally Behind Mahagathbandhan for Change

Youth in Bihar Rally Behind Mahagathbandhan for Change

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025