Newly Elected Rajya Sabha Members: A Fresh Political Chapter
Rajinder Gupta and Sat Paul Sharma were sworn in as Rajya Sabha members, representing Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir respectively. Gupta, from AAP, took his oath in Punjabi, while BJP's Sharma did so in Hindi. Both ceremonies were attended by political dignitaries and family members.
In a formal ceremony on Thursday, Rajinder Gupta and Sat Paul Sharma were sworn in as the latest members of the Rajya Sabha by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan.
Representing Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir, these newly elected lawmakers from the AAP and BJP took the oath in their native languages, Punjabi and Hindi respectively.
The event, attended by families and political allies, marked a fresh chapter in their political careers, drawing considerable attention from regional and national leaders.
