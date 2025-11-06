Tensions Flare as Political Convoys Attacked in Bihar
Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha claims his convoy was attacked by RJD workers attempting to intimidate voters. He criticized local authorities' response, pledging to involve the Election Commission. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar called for swift action against the alleged perpetrators.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha sparked controversy after alleging an attack on his convoy by RJD workers attempting to intimidate voters.
In pursuit of re-election, Sinha expressed dissatisfaction with local administrative responses and plans to escalate the issue to the Election Commission.
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar urged immediate action against those responsible, while local SP Ajay Kumar investigates reports linked to voter intimidation and vandalism.
