Himachal's Political Puzzle: Awaiting a New Congress Leader Amidst Crisis

The Himachal Pradesh Congress is set to announce a new chief within ten days, a year after the disbandment of its state units. Meanwhile, the government prioritizes disaster relief over upcoming panchayat elections, amid criticism from political adversaries for delayed actions during a crisis-ridden year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 06-11-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 17:52 IST
  • India

In a significant political development, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that Himachal Pradesh would see a new Congress leader appointed within the next ten days. This follows a year-long wait since the dissolution of the Congress committee and units at the district and block levels.

CM Sukhu's announcement, reiterated after a similar statement in October, comes amid pressure from within the party, with several leaders eyeing the top position. The final decision rests with the party's central leadership. This administrative shuffle unfolds against a backdrop of severe monsoon damage in the state, estimating losses upwards of Rs 5,426 crore.

Congress faces criticism from BJP leaders for purportedly avoiding accountability over unfulfilled promises, as relief efforts take precedence over delayed panchayat elections. Amidst monsoon-induced disasters, the administration's priority remains to restore road connectivity and aid affected families, pushing back electoral activities scheduled for late 2025.

