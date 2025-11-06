RJD Alleges Voter Intimidation Amidst Bihar Polls

During the initial phase of the Bihar assembly elections, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) accused local authorities and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of voter intimidation. The party has pressed the Election Commission to take immediate action.

RJD shared videos on social media alleging police misconduct at polling booths in the Mohiuddinnagar constituency. The footage suggests that officers have aggressively entered homes, threatening residents without legitimate cause. Moreover, allegations were made about an RJD worker being attacked by individuals linked to the BJP in Sarai.

Concerns were also raised over disrupted transport in the Danapur constituency, preventing thousands from voting due to halted boat services. As polling continues, with a voter turnout of 53.77% reported by the ECI, RJD is calling for transparency and fairness in the election process.

(With inputs from agencies.)