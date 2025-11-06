Left Menu

RJD Alleges Voter Intimidation Amidst Bihar Polls

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has accused local authorities and BJP of intimidating voters during the Bihar assembly elections' first phase. Allegations include police misconduct and halted boat operations causing voter issues. RJD demands Election Commission intervention to ensure fair elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 18:08 IST
RJD Alleges Voter Intimidation Amidst Bihar Polls
Rashtriya Janata Dal election symbol (Photo/X/@RJDforIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During the initial phase of the Bihar assembly elections, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) accused local authorities and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of voter intimidation. The party has pressed the Election Commission to take immediate action.

RJD shared videos on social media alleging police misconduct at polling booths in the Mohiuddinnagar constituency. The footage suggests that officers have aggressively entered homes, threatening residents without legitimate cause. Moreover, allegations were made about an RJD worker being attacked by individuals linked to the BJP in Sarai.

Concerns were also raised over disrupted transport in the Danapur constituency, preventing thousands from voting due to halted boat services. As polling continues, with a voter turnout of 53.77% reported by the ECI, RJD is calling for transparency and fairness in the election process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar Elections 2020: Voters' Resilience Amid Flooded Roads and History-Heavy Ballots

Bihar Elections 2020: Voters' Resilience Amid Flooded Roads and History-Heav...

 India
2
Road Revitalization: Kartikeya Sharma's Push for Panchkula Infrastructure Repair

Road Revitalization: Kartikeya Sharma's Push for Panchkula Infrastructure Re...

 India
3
Microsoft's Pursuit of Superhuman AI: Building the Future of Medical Diagnostics

Microsoft's Pursuit of Superhuman AI: Building the Future of Medical Diagnos...

 Global
4
Justice Served: Mother Awarded Compensation in Tragic Truck Accident Case

Justice Served: Mother Awarded Compensation in Tragic Truck Accident Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025