Aadhaar Controversy: Examining Foreign Nationals' Enrollment Debate

Amidst heated political debate, only 11,272 foreign nationals in India possess Aadhaar cards, according to Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale, citing data from the UIDAI. This revelation challenges claims by Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the widespread issuance of Aadhaar to illegal migrants.

The controversy underscores conflicting narratives, with Gokhale questioning the Election Commission of India's reluctance to accept Aadhaar as proof of citizenship, despite Supreme Court intervention mandating its acceptance for electoral roll revisions in Bihar.

The issue, intensifying political exchanges, revolves around accusations against parties like BJP and narratives of Silent Invisible Rigging. The UIDAI clarifies that Aadhaar issuance follows residency criteria, affecting the ongoing debate on Aadhaar's role in citizenship identification.

