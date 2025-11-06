Left Menu

BJP's Magnificent Roadshow in Anta: Show of Strength

The BJP demonstrated unity and strength in a grand roadshow led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje in Mangrol, ahead of the Anta bypoll. The event, featuring BJP candidate Morpal Suman, drew significant public attention, emphasizing party solidarity after a seat vacancy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-11-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 19:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) showcased a formidable demonstration of unity in a roadshow in Mangrol town, Baran district, in anticipation of the upcoming bypoll in Anta assembly constituency. The event saw Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje leading the charge in support of BJP candidate Morpal Suman.

The roadshow spanned 2.5 kilometers, stretching from Subhash Chowk to Siswali Tiraha, and attracted a substantial crowd. Enthusiastic supporters lined the route, showering floral tributes on the passing convoy, with over 50 welcome gates highlighting the event's grandeur.

Prominent party figures, including BJP President Madan Rathore and Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa, accompanied Sharma and Raje in their open-roofed campaign vehicle. The roadshow aimed to project party unity and strength as a strategic message before the November 11 bypoll. In a hotly contested seat, BJP's Morpal Suman faces opponents from Congress and Independent factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

