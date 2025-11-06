Controversial Pune Land Deal Sparks Political Row, Leads to High-Level Probe

A politically charged Rs 300-crore land deal in Pune, associated with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth, has prompted serious allegations of irregularities, causing a stir in the state's political landscape. The Maharashtra government has responded by ordering a high-level investigation and suspending a sub-registrar involved in the case.

Despite Deputy CM Ajit Pawar distancing himself from the deal, the Opposition, including Congress and Shiv Sena leaders, has demanded a judicial inquiry, accusing the ruling BJP-NCP coalition of facilitating the deal in violation of legal norms. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the issue as 'prima facie serious' and promised a thorough probe.

The investigation focuses on how government-owned Mahar Vatan land in Pune was transferred to a private entity linked to Parth Pawar, despite procedural irregularities. The government's alleged fast-tracking of the deal and waiver of significant stamp duties have intensified the political fray, with all eyes on the unfolding inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)