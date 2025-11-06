Left Menu

German Lawmakers Stoked Controversy Over Russia Ties Amid Political Backlash

Two lawmakers from Germany's AfD party are visiting Russia for a summit amid accusations of collaborating with the Kremlin. Their trip aims to foster dialogue, but it has drawn criticism due to potential ties with Russia. Accusations of sharing sensitive information have prompted scrutiny of their actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 21:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two lawmakers from the far-right Alternative for Germany are scheduled to visit Russia, sparking accusations due to their party's controversial connections with the Kremlin. The visit by the AfD, Germany's main opposition party, aims to participate in a summit on European cooperation with BRICS, which involves Russia, Brazil, India, China, and South Africa. Despite the 2022 invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the AfD sustains dialogue with Moscow, countering Western sanctions and criticizing German military support for Ukraine.

A domestic intelligence agency labels the party extremist. One of the parliamentarians, Rainer Rothfuss, argues for peaceful diplomacy, seeking to prevent NATO territory conflicts. The initiative invites participation in a discussion with Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian President, amid limited comments from Russia's Embassy in Berlin, emphasizing economic, not governmental, discussions.

Concerns have been raised about Russia's influence in German politics, particularly on fringe parties. Accusations involve sharing valuable military information. Stefan Keuter, AfD parliamentary leader, defends the opposition's role in ensuring transparency and government accountability. The halt of Russian gas affected Germany's economy, amplifying scrutiny on AfD's Russian ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

