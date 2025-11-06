AAP vs. BJP: Delhi's Political Showdown Over 'Phansi Ghar' Controversy

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday accused the BJP-led Delhi government of manipulating the Assembly's Privileges Committee to summon its leaders over the 'Phansi Ghar' issue, claiming it to be a politically motivated distraction from the BJP's governance failures in the capital.

The AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Ram Niwas Goel, and Rakhi Birla, have been called to appear before the committee on November 13. The AAP argues that since the incident occurred during the previous assembly's term, the current assembly's committee has no jurisdiction.

In a counter-argument, the BJP claims the 'Phansi Ghar' was misleadingly inaugurated with claims of historical significance. The controversy arises from a statement suggesting it was nothing more than a mistaken identity scenario, calling into question the credibility of previous announcements.

(With inputs from agencies.)