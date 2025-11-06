Left Menu

Allegations Erupt Amid West Bengal SIR Initiative: BJP Claims TMC Gifting Documents to Illegal Immigrants

West Bengal's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) faces turmoil as BJP's Agnimitra Paul accuses CM Mamata Banerjee of facilitating illegal immigrant documentation. Allegations include fake Aadhaar cards and violence towards BJP workers during the initiative. Calls for police intervention intensify amidst a backdrop of political unrest and protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 23:12 IST
Allegations Erupt Amid West Bengal SIR Initiative: BJP Claims TMC Gifting Documents to Illegal Immigrants
BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) activity in West Bengal has sparked significant controversy as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Agnimitra Paul leveled serious allegations against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party. Paul claimed they were attempting to provide voter and Aadhaar cards to illegal immigrants. She further alleged that fake Aadhaar cards were discovered floating in a pond, raising concerns about the authenticity of documents being distributed.

Adding to the controversy, Paul recalled a recent incident where a Bangladeshi teacher was arrested, and she accused the state government of supporting these illegal activities. She emphasized that Chief Minister Banerjee's intentions were to grant citizenship to illegal immigrants through falsified documentation.

Amid rising tensions, BJP workers in North Kolkata staged a protest outside the District Election Officer's office. Local BJP President Tamoghna Ghosh highlighted previous attacks on party members by Trinamool Congress supporters, stressing the need for law enforcement to ensure the SIR proceeds without intimidation. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari criticized the planned TMC protest in Delhi, accusing the party of disrespecting the constitution and safeguarding illegal infiltrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Norway Pledges $3 Billion to Save Tropical Forests

Norway Pledges $3 Billion to Save Tropical Forests

 Global
2
Bihar's Record Voter Turnout Sets the Stage for High-Stakes Assembly Polls

Bihar's Record Voter Turnout Sets the Stage for High-Stakes Assembly Polls

 India
3
Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis: Truce Talks Amid Conflict

Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis: Truce Talks Amid Conflict

 Egypt
4
Climate Diplomacy in Crisis: Can Global Summits Turn the Tide?

Climate Diplomacy in Crisis: Can Global Summits Turn the Tide?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025