Allegations Erupt Amid West Bengal SIR Initiative: BJP Claims TMC Gifting Documents to Illegal Immigrants

The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) activity in West Bengal has sparked significant controversy as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Agnimitra Paul leveled serious allegations against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party. Paul claimed they were attempting to provide voter and Aadhaar cards to illegal immigrants. She further alleged that fake Aadhaar cards were discovered floating in a pond, raising concerns about the authenticity of documents being distributed.

Adding to the controversy, Paul recalled a recent incident where a Bangladeshi teacher was arrested, and she accused the state government of supporting these illegal activities. She emphasized that Chief Minister Banerjee's intentions were to grant citizenship to illegal immigrants through falsified documentation.

Amid rising tensions, BJP workers in North Kolkata staged a protest outside the District Election Officer's office. Local BJP President Tamoghna Ghosh highlighted previous attacks on party members by Trinamool Congress supporters, stressing the need for law enforcement to ensure the SIR proceeds without intimidation. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari criticized the planned TMC protest in Delhi, accusing the party of disrespecting the constitution and safeguarding illegal infiltrators.

