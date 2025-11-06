Fugitive MLA: The Pursuit of Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra
Police are on the hunt for Aam Aadmi Party MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra after a lookout notice was issued against him related to a rape case. Having escaped custody on September 2, his lawyers plan to seek anticipatory bail in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
Police have issued a lookout notice for Aam Aadmi Party's MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, wanted in a rape case since September 2. Officials revealed on Thursday that the legislator has been missing since the case was filed.
Notices with the Sanour MLA's details have been posted at his official residence, private house, and the local bus stand. Pathanmajra's attorneys, Bikramjit Singh Bhullar and S S Saggu, plan to approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking his anticipatory bail.
A local court had previously denied his bail plea. The first-term legislator, evading authorities since September 2, allegedly escaped after police sought his arrest in Haryana's Karnal. Gunfire and stone-pelting incidents allegedly followed the police's arrival.
