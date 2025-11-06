Left Menu

Fugitive MLA: The Pursuit of Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra

Police are on the hunt for Aam Aadmi Party MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra after a lookout notice was issued against him related to a rape case. Having escaped custody on September 2, his lawyers plan to seek anticipatory bail in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 06-11-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 23:26 IST
Fugitive MLA: The Pursuit of Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police have issued a lookout notice for Aam Aadmi Party's MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, wanted in a rape case since September 2. Officials revealed on Thursday that the legislator has been missing since the case was filed.

Notices with the Sanour MLA's details have been posted at his official residence, private house, and the local bus stand. Pathanmajra's attorneys, Bikramjit Singh Bhullar and S S Saggu, plan to approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking his anticipatory bail.

A local court had previously denied his bail plea. The first-term legislator, evading authorities since September 2, allegedly escaped after police sought his arrest in Haryana's Karnal. Gunfire and stone-pelting incidents allegedly followed the police's arrival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Norway Pledges $3 Billion to Save Tropical Forests

Norway Pledges $3 Billion to Save Tropical Forests

 Global
2
Bihar's Record Voter Turnout Sets the Stage for High-Stakes Assembly Polls

Bihar's Record Voter Turnout Sets the Stage for High-Stakes Assembly Polls

 India
3
Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis: Truce Talks Amid Conflict

Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis: Truce Talks Amid Conflict

 Egypt
4
Climate Diplomacy in Crisis: Can Global Summits Turn the Tide?

Climate Diplomacy in Crisis: Can Global Summits Turn the Tide?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025