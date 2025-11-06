Left Unity Reclaims JNU: A Dominant Win in Student Union Elections

In a significant political development at Jawaharlal Nehru University, the Left Unity has decisively reclaimed its influence, winning all central panel posts in the student union elections.

A year after the right-leaning ABVP made a rare breakthrough, the Left alliance, including the AISA, SFI, and DSF, secured leadership roles, with Aditi Mishra overcoming ABVP's Vikas Patel in a tightly contested presidency race. Mishra emphasized that the election mandate opposes divisive politics and supports equitable education.

The election witnessed notable victories for Kizhakoot Gopika Babu of SFI and Sunil Yadav of DSF. With a turnout of 67%, the results reflect a continuation of the university's rich tradition of activism and discourse, affirming the Left's long-standing dominance within JNU's unique political landscape.

