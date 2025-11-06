BJP Strategizes Ahead: New Election In-Charges Appointed Across Maharashtra

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken strategic steps ahead of the upcoming local body elections by appointing several key figures as election in-charges across Maharashtra. Ganesh Naik has been named for Thane district, signaling an assertive move in the region dominated by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of the Shiv Sena.

The appointments are part of a broader strategy to elevate the party's presence and efficiency. Minister Pankaja Munde and MLA Suresh Dhas, despite past disagreements after the last assembly elections, are now tasked to collaboratively lead Beed district election preparations. Ashish Shelar will spearhead efforts in Mumbai to consolidate BJP's influence.

In Nanded, ex-Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, who transitioned from the Congress, is set to take charge, while several other notable figures will manage key districts. This reshuffle indicates a concerted effort by the BJP to bolster its organizational machinery statewide, focusing on upcoming local self-government elections.