Trump Claims Immunity to Overturn Hush Money Conviction: Legal Battle Intensifies
A federal appeals court has asked a judge to reconsider whether Donald Trump's hush money conviction should be tried in federal court, following a Supreme Court decision granting him broad immunity. Trump argues that this should nullify his conviction related to a payment to Stormy Daniels.
In a legal twist, a federal appeals court has instructed a judge to reevaluate the decision surrounding Donald Trump's hush money conviction. Central to this re-assessment is the Supreme Court's July 2024 ruling that provides Trump broad immunity from prosecution, a decision that Trump's legal team argues should invalidate his conviction.
The conviction stems from a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, which Trump allegedly concealed. While Trump maintains these were private acts, the recent Supreme Court decision indicates that evidence from his first White House term should not have been considered.
The case, brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, challenges the extent of presidential immunity. Trump's argument highlights a broader legal question regarding the intersection of private actions and public office, intensifying the legal battle over his conviction.
