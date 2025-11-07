Azam Khan Critiques Law and Order in UP
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan criticized the current law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh under Yogi Adityanath's government, stating sarcastically that 'only order remains while law is missing.' He also commented on the political dynamics in Bihar, reflecting on his own legal troubles.
- Country:
- India
Azam Khan, a prominent figure from the Samajwadi Party, has expressed sharp criticism of the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, alleging failures in governance under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. According to Khan, while 'order' persists, the 'law' seems to have vanished, highlighting his own legal predicaments as a case in point.
The former minister voiced his concerns during a discussion with PTI Videos in Lucknow, where he also addressed the NDA's reference to the 'jungle raj' of past Bihar administrations. He argued these narratives ignored ongoing issues and dismissed blame-shifting claims towards opposition like Rahul Gandhi's on electoral misconduct.
Despite his eagerness to participate in Bihar's political campaigns, Khan cited personal safety and security concerns as reasons for his absence in the initial phase of the elections. The political leader also scoffed at charges against him, such as goat theft, questioning the credibility of the judicial processes he faces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
