Trump Weighs Options Amid Supreme Court Tariff Decision

In a critical juncture, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his intention to consider alternative measures should the Supreme Court deliver a ruling unfavorable to his administration on the widespread tariffs. The President spoke candidly about possibly implementing a 'game two' plan.

Expressing his concerns, Trump highlighted the potentially devastating impact such a decision could have on the United States. Nevertheless, he assured the media that a strategic alternative is in consideration, although it may unfold more slowly compared to the current measures.

While specific details on any potential alternative strategy were not disclosed, President Trump remained optimistic yet cautious, indicating readiness to adapt as necessary while awaiting the court's judgment.