Bihar's Record Voter Turnout Sets the Stage for High-Stakes Assembly Polls

In Bihar, an unprecedented voter turnout marked the opening of the state assembly elections, with approximately 65% of registered voters casting their votes. This first phase covers 121 constituencies and is purported to be a crucial test for the ruling NDA. The high turnout has sparked declarations of optimism from the major political parties.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav touted the robust voter turnout as a sign of impending victory for the Mahagathbandhan alliance. Meanwhile, BJP leaders claimed confidence in surpassing previous electoral tallies. The Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor, interpreted the participation as a call for change.

The elections are especially significant against the backdrop of the NDA's two-decade governance and the opposition's promises of comprehensive reforms. The final phase is scheduled for November 11, with the results to be declared on November 14, potentially reshaping Bihar's political landscape.