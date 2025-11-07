U.S. Lifts Arms Embargo on Cambodia Amid Renewed Defense Ties
The U.S. lifted its arms embargo on Cambodia after a ceasefire deal between Cambodia and Thailand. The move, facilitated by President Trump, reverses a 2021 ban by Biden due to China's military influence and human rights issues. Arms sales will be considered individually.
The United States announced the lifting of a defense trade embargo with Cambodia, following President Trump's facilitation of a ceasefire agreement between Cambodia and Thailand. This diplomatic move reverses the arms export ban imposed by President Biden in 2021, which was driven by concerns over China's military presence and alleged human rights issues in Cambodia.
A notice in the Federal Register, signed by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, clarified that arms sales to Cambodia will be assessed individually. However, it remains uncertain if U.S. concerns about Chinese military influence have been fully addressed, particularly regarding the Ream Naval Base's expansion, which has been a focal point of apprehension in the contested South China Sea.
The recent developments include discussions between U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Cambodia's Minister of National Defense Tea Seiha to resume a joint military exercise. Despite this diplomatic progress, experts like Gregory Poling suggest that Cambodia's interest in acquiring advanced U.S. military equipment may be limited, viewing the move more as a symbolic realignment of U.S.-Cambodia relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
