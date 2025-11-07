Left Menu

U.S. Lifts Arms Embargo on Cambodia Amid Renewed Defense Ties

The U.S. lifted its arms embargo on Cambodia after a ceasefire deal between Cambodia and Thailand. The move, facilitated by President Trump, reverses a 2021 ban by Biden due to China's military influence and human rights issues. Arms sales will be considered individually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 01:46 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 01:46 IST
U.S. Lifts Arms Embargo on Cambodia Amid Renewed Defense Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States announced the lifting of a defense trade embargo with Cambodia, following President Trump's facilitation of a ceasefire agreement between Cambodia and Thailand. This diplomatic move reverses the arms export ban imposed by President Biden in 2021, which was driven by concerns over China's military presence and alleged human rights issues in Cambodia.

A notice in the Federal Register, signed by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, clarified that arms sales to Cambodia will be assessed individually. However, it remains uncertain if U.S. concerns about Chinese military influence have been fully addressed, particularly regarding the Ream Naval Base's expansion, which has been a focal point of apprehension in the contested South China Sea.

The recent developments include discussions between U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Cambodia's Minister of National Defense Tea Seiha to resume a joint military exercise. Despite this diplomatic progress, experts like Gregory Poling suggest that Cambodia's interest in acquiring advanced U.S. military equipment may be limited, viewing the move more as a symbolic realignment of U.S.-Cambodia relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cyber Breach Hits U.S. Congressional Budget Office: Suspected Foreign Actor Involved

Cyber Breach Hits U.S. Congressional Budget Office: Suspected Foreign Actor ...

 Global
2
Mexico Takes Cautious Steps with Interest Rate Cut Amid Inflation Woes

Mexico Takes Cautious Steps with Interest Rate Cut Amid Inflation Woes

 Global
3
Nancy Pelosi: A Trailblazing Career Comes to an End

Nancy Pelosi: A Trailblazing Career Comes to an End

 Global
4
Trump Appoints Andrea Lucas as EEOC Chair: A Shift in Civil Rights Focus

Trump Appoints Andrea Lucas as EEOC Chair: A Shift in Civil Rights Focus

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025