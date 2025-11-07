Judge Blocks Tear Gas Use on Chicago Protesters Amid Credibility Concerns
A federal judge in Chicago declared that immigration officials misrepresented facts surrounding protests against Trump's immigration policies. Judge Sara Ellis restricted the use of tear gas by federal agents, citing rights violations. The Department of Homeland Security plans to appeal the decision, denouncing Ellis as 'activist'.
A federal judge in Chicago has accused immigration officials of deceit regarding local protests against the Trump administration's immigration policies. The ruling restricts the use of tear gas and other forceful measures by federal agents, citing constitutional rights concerns.
Judge Sara Ellis found discrepancies between officials' testimonies and video evidence, raising questions about the credibility of the claims of violence at the Chicago protests. The ruling follows a series of testimonies from protesters, journalists, and clergy affected by anti-riot tactics.
The Department of Homeland Security has labeled the decision as extreme and intends to appeal. Immigration enforcement in Chicago, particularly under 'Operation Midway Blitz,' has faced mounting criticism, putting federal actions under legal scrutiny and sparking public backlash.
ALSO READ
Judge Rebukes Federal Agents: Truth Behind Chicago Immigration Protests
Judicial Spotlight on Chicago Immigration Protest Tactics
Amit Shah's Rally Highlights: Immigration and Economic Proposals in Bihar Elections
Building Bridges: New Zealand-India Trade Talks Focus on Immigration and Defence
Arrests and Anxieties: Immigration Raid in LA Sparks Controversy