Judge Blocks Tear Gas Use on Chicago Protesters Amid Credibility Concerns

A federal judge in Chicago has accused immigration officials of deceit regarding local protests against the Trump administration's immigration policies. The ruling restricts the use of tear gas and other forceful measures by federal agents, citing constitutional rights concerns.

Judge Sara Ellis found discrepancies between officials' testimonies and video evidence, raising questions about the credibility of the claims of violence at the Chicago protests. The ruling follows a series of testimonies from protesters, journalists, and clergy affected by anti-riot tactics.

The Department of Homeland Security has labeled the decision as extreme and intends to appeal. Immigration enforcement in Chicago, particularly under 'Operation Midway Blitz,' has faced mounting criticism, putting federal actions under legal scrutiny and sparking public backlash.