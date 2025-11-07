Senate Stalemate: Partisan Tug-of-War Over Longest Shutdown in U.S. History

The U.S. Senate remains gridlocked as Democrats refuse Republican propositions to halt the record-breaking federal government shutdown. While Republicans suggested temporary solutions, Democrats demand preliminary healthcare subsidy talks. The shutdown, entering its 37th day, continues to affect federal employees and various services, including air travel and social programs.

Despite some bipartisan efforts, Senate discussions have yet to yield a resolution, with key Democratic Senators expressing varied optimism about progress. Over 750,000 federal workers are impacted, either furloughed or working without pay, while public services face severe disruptions. Democrats stand firm, asking for prior agreements on healthcare-related negotiations.

The Republican-controlled House of Representatives remains uncertain in its approach, with Democrats calling for more decisive White House intervention on tax credits amid partisan discussions. While a Senate deal could emerge, agencies would remain closed until the House passes any agreement, potentially prolonging the shutdown further.

(With inputs from agencies.)