Left Menu

Trump's Diplomatic Dance: Potential India Trip and Trade Talks

US President Donald Trump has hinted at a possible trip to India next year while praising the ongoing talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Trump emphasized the role of tariffs in ending conflicts including the one between India and Pakistan, highlighting their importance in national defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 07-11-2025 08:55 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 08:55 IST
Trump's Diplomatic Dance: Potential India Trip and Trade Talks
Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has suggested that he might visit India next year amid ongoing trade discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The talks, according to Trump, have been progressing well, with mentions of India's reduced oil purchases from Russia as a significant development.

In a press briefing, Trump expressed his friendship with Modi, indicating his willingness to visit India again, following a successful past visit. Discussions are ongoing, with a potential trip coinciding with the Quad summit in New Delhi, although the dates remain unspecified.

Trump highlighted tariffs as a tool for maintaining peace, citing their role in de-escalating tensions between nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan. He claimed that the imposition of tariffs helped avert a war between the two nations, underscoring tariffs as a critical component of national defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Strike: U.S. Military Targets Drug Vessel in Caribbean Waters

Deadly Strike: U.S. Military Targets Drug Vessel in Caribbean Waters

 Global
2
Tadasha Mishra Takes Charge as Jharkhand's Acting DGP

Tadasha Mishra Takes Charge as Jharkhand's Acting DGP

 India
3
Flight Delays at Delhi Airport: Technical Glitches Disrupt Operations

Flight Delays at Delhi Airport: Technical Glitches Disrupt Operations

 India
4
Smartworks: Navigating Profitability with Scalable Campus Models

Smartworks: Navigating Profitability with Scalable Campus Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025