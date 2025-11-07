Trump's Diplomatic Dance: Potential India Trip and Trade Talks
US President Donald Trump has hinted at a possible trip to India next year while praising the ongoing talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Trump emphasized the role of tariffs in ending conflicts including the one between India and Pakistan, highlighting their importance in national defense.
US President Donald Trump has suggested that he might visit India next year amid ongoing trade discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The talks, according to Trump, have been progressing well, with mentions of India's reduced oil purchases from Russia as a significant development.
In a press briefing, Trump expressed his friendship with Modi, indicating his willingness to visit India again, following a successful past visit. Discussions are ongoing, with a potential trip coinciding with the Quad summit in New Delhi, although the dates remain unspecified.
Trump highlighted tariffs as a tool for maintaining peace, citing their role in de-escalating tensions between nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan. He claimed that the imposition of tariffs helped avert a war between the two nations, underscoring tariffs as a critical component of national defense.
(With inputs from agencies.)
