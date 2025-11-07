Congress Challenges Trump's Claims: The Modi-Trump Dynamics

On Friday, the Congress party openly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi in response to remarks by former US President Donald Trump. Trump claimed he mediated a ceasefire between India and Pakistan and asserted that India's oil imports from Russia were significantly reduced.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary responsible for communications, noted via social media that Trump has repeatedly taken credit for stopping Operation Sindoor via trade leverage. Trump's statements suggest his tariffs effectively halted a potential military conflict in May. However, India firmly denies any third-party intervention in its diplomatic and military engagements.

Despite Trump's assertions, he expressed potential plans for a visit to India, where Quad Leaders' Summit discussions could resume. Meanwhile, the Congress questions Modi's response to these claims and implications for India's diplomatic narrative.