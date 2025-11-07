Left Menu

Congress Challenges Trump's Claims: The Modi-Trump Dynamics

The Congress criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi after former US President Donald Trump claimed credit for mediating India-Pakistan tensions and halting India's Russian oil imports. Trump asserted tariffs leveraged peace efforts and mentioned a potential India visit, prompting the Congress to question Modi's stance on these assertions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 09:46 IST
Congress Challenges Trump's Claims: The Modi-Trump Dynamics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, the Congress party openly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi in response to remarks by former US President Donald Trump. Trump claimed he mediated a ceasefire between India and Pakistan and asserted that India's oil imports from Russia were significantly reduced.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary responsible for communications, noted via social media that Trump has repeatedly taken credit for stopping Operation Sindoor via trade leverage. Trump's statements suggest his tariffs effectively halted a potential military conflict in May. However, India firmly denies any third-party intervention in its diplomatic and military engagements.

Despite Trump's assertions, he expressed potential plans for a visit to India, where Quad Leaders' Summit discussions could resume. Meanwhile, the Congress questions Modi's response to these claims and implications for India's diplomatic narrative.

TRENDING

1
Varanasi Prepares for PM Modi's Grand Visit: New Vande Bharat Trains Set to Launch

Varanasi Prepares for PM Modi's Grand Visit: New Vande Bharat Trains Set to ...

 India
2
Prashant Kishor Critiques Bihar Politics Amidst High Voter Turnout

Prashant Kishor Critiques Bihar Politics Amidst High Voter Turnout

 India
3
China Launches Fujian: Expanding Naval Power on the High Seas

China Launches Fujian: Expanding Naval Power on the High Seas

 Thailand
4
India Kicks Off Vande Mataram 150th Anniversary Celebrations

India Kicks Off Vande Mataram 150th Anniversary Celebrations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025