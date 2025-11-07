AIADMK Expulsions: Crackdown on Sengottaiyan Loyalists

In a decisive move, AIADMK has expelled 14 members, including a former MP, for allegedly engaging in anti-party activities. This follows the support they extended to expelled leader K A Sengottaiyan in efforts to reunite party factions.

The general secretary of AIADMK, Edappadi K Palaniswami, ordered the expulsion as these members were deemed to have violated the party's principles and brought disrepute to it. The expulsion comes ahead of the next Assembly election.

This action was prompted by disciplinary proceedings against Sengottaiyan, a former state minister, who recently met with ousted leaders, causing further tension within the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)