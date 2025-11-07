AIADMK Expulsions: Crackdown on Sengottaiyan Loyalists
After supporting expelled leader K A Sengottaiyan, 14 AIADMK members, including a former MP, were removed from the party for anti-party activities, as ordered by the party's general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami. Their actions were seen as an attempt to reunite party factions ahead of upcoming elections.
In a decisive move, AIADMK has expelled 14 members, including a former MP, for allegedly engaging in anti-party activities. This follows the support they extended to expelled leader K A Sengottaiyan in efforts to reunite party factions.
The general secretary of AIADMK, Edappadi K Palaniswami, ordered the expulsion as these members were deemed to have violated the party's principles and brought disrepute to it. The expulsion comes ahead of the next Assembly election.
This action was prompted by disciplinary proceedings against Sengottaiyan, a former state minister, who recently met with ousted leaders, causing further tension within the party.
(With inputs from agencies.)
