Ex-Minister Alleges Massive Power Scam in Bihar Elections

In a recent development ahead of the Bihar elections, Congress leader KC Venugopal has claimed that a significant power purchase scam, involving a colossal sum of Rs. 60,000 crore, has been brought to light by a former union minister. Venugopal asserts that the scam is part of a scheme favoring the influential Adani Group, with the Prime Minister's alleged involvement.

Venugopal's statements on social media have stirred controversy as he accuses the NDA government of operating under a 'remote controlled' system, designed to benefit political allies like the Adani Group. This accusation comes as the Bihar elections are underway and has been highlighted by various political factions.

Despite these grave allegations, there has been no official response from the government or the entities involved. As the political climate heats up, uncertainties loom over the conduct and implications of the current election cycle, with potential repercussions for those implicated.

(With inputs from agencies.)