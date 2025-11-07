Ex-Minister Alleges Massive Power Scam in Bihar Elections
Congress leader KC Venugopal accuses a former union minister of revealing a significant power purchase scam in Bihar. Allegations suggest the Adani Group benefits from favorable government treatment, impacting ongoing state elections. The government and Adani Group have yet to respond to these claims.
In a recent development ahead of the Bihar elections, Congress leader KC Venugopal has claimed that a significant power purchase scam, involving a colossal sum of Rs. 60,000 crore, has been brought to light by a former union minister. Venugopal asserts that the scam is part of a scheme favoring the influential Adani Group, with the Prime Minister's alleged involvement.
Venugopal's statements on social media have stirred controversy as he accuses the NDA government of operating under a 'remote controlled' system, designed to benefit political allies like the Adani Group. This accusation comes as the Bihar elections are underway and has been highlighted by various political factions.
Despite these grave allegations, there has been no official response from the government or the entities involved. As the political climate heats up, uncertainties loom over the conduct and implications of the current election cycle, with potential repercussions for those implicated.
