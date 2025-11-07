High Voter Turnout Exemplifies Bihar's Confidence in NDA

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday highlighted the significant voter turnout during the recent Bihar elections as a clear indication of pro-incumbency sentiment among the electorate.

Speaking to PTI after the first phase of polling, Pradhan dismissed opposition claims of discontent, citing the electorate's confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Pradhan underscored that the turnout reflected a public endorsement of the NDA's governance, with voters prioritizing development and security over rival criticisms.

