High Voter Turnout Exemplifies Bihar's Confidence in NDA
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasizes that the high voter turnout in Bihar's election signals strong pro-incumbency sentiment, countering opposition claims. He highlights people's faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, asserting that voters prioritized development and security over opposition narratives.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-11-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 13:55 IST
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday highlighted the significant voter turnout during the recent Bihar elections as a clear indication of pro-incumbency sentiment among the electorate.
Speaking to PTI after the first phase of polling, Pradhan dismissed opposition claims of discontent, citing the electorate's confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Pradhan underscored that the turnout reflected a public endorsement of the NDA's governance, with voters prioritizing development and security over rival criticisms.
