Left Menu

High Voter Turnout Exemplifies Bihar's Confidence in NDA

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasizes that the high voter turnout in Bihar's election signals strong pro-incumbency sentiment, countering opposition claims. He highlights people's faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, asserting that voters prioritized development and security over opposition narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-11-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 13:55 IST
High Voter Turnout Exemplifies Bihar's Confidence in NDA
Dharmendra Pradhan
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday highlighted the significant voter turnout during the recent Bihar elections as a clear indication of pro-incumbency sentiment among the electorate.

Speaking to PTI after the first phase of polling, Pradhan dismissed opposition claims of discontent, citing the electorate's confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Pradhan underscored that the turnout reflected a public endorsement of the NDA's governance, with voters prioritizing development and security over rival criticisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kranti Goud: India's Pride in ICC Women's World Cup Triumph

Kranti Goud: India's Pride in ICC Women's World Cup Triumph

 India
2
Greece's Future Energy Boost: LNG Import Deal

Greece's Future Energy Boost: LNG Import Deal

 Greece
3
Peloton's Profitable Path: Beating Revenue Expectations

Peloton's Profitable Path: Beating Revenue Expectations

 Global
4
Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' in Multiple States

Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' in Multiple States

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025