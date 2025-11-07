Amit Shah's Call for Bihar's Transformation

In a fiery address in Jamui, Union Minister Amit Shah accused opposition leaders of having no developmental strategy for Bihar. He criticized the RJD-Congress alliance for their inaction in supporting the poor during their rule, focusing instead on 'patronising infiltrators' without meaningful progress.

Shah took aim at RJD leader Lalu Prasad and Congress figure Sonia Gandhi, arguing that their personal agendas impeded Bihar's growth. He urged voters to grant the NDA a renewed mandate, promising substantial strides toward eradicating floods and elevating Bihar amongst developed states.

Highlighting achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah claimed responsibility for the eradication of Naxalism in Bihar. He unveiled ambitious plans for the state's future, including electric vehicle manufacturing, a defence corridor, and upgraded healthcare and educational infrastructure, positioning the NDA as catalysts for change.

(With inputs from agencies.)