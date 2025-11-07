Left Menu

Amit Shah's Call for Bihar's Transformation

Union Minister Amit Shah criticized the opposition for lacking a development agenda in Bihar, accusing them of neglecting the poor. He pledged that if given five more years, the NDA would transform Bihar into a developed state, free from floods and violence, with a focus on infrastructure and education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamui | Updated: 07-11-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:09 IST
In a fiery address in Jamui, Union Minister Amit Shah accused opposition leaders of having no developmental strategy for Bihar. He criticized the RJD-Congress alliance for their inaction in supporting the poor during their rule, focusing instead on 'patronising infiltrators' without meaningful progress.

Shah took aim at RJD leader Lalu Prasad and Congress figure Sonia Gandhi, arguing that their personal agendas impeded Bihar's growth. He urged voters to grant the NDA a renewed mandate, promising substantial strides toward eradicating floods and elevating Bihar amongst developed states.

Highlighting achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah claimed responsibility for the eradication of Naxalism in Bihar. He unveiled ambitious plans for the state's future, including electric vehicle manufacturing, a defence corridor, and upgraded healthcare and educational infrastructure, positioning the NDA as catalysts for change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

