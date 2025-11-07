Left Menu

China's Newest Aircraft Carrier: A Leap in Military Prowess

China has commissioned the Fujian, its latest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a significant step in its naval expansion. Built domestically and equipped with cutting-edge technology, the carrier showcases China's ambitions for a modern military capable of global power projection.

In a momentous advancement for China's navy, the newly commissioned Fujian aircraft carrier represents a significant leap in military capabilities, according to state media reports. Officially commissioned at a naval base on Hainan island during a ceremony attended by President Xi Jinping, the Fujian is China's first homegrown aircraft carrier, a key milestone in the nation's military modernization plans.

The aircraft carrier, equipped with cutting-edge electromagnetic catapult technology, positions China closer to matching the United States' naval presence in the Indo-Pacific region, as noted by experts like Greg Poling from the Centre for Strategic and International Studies. The Fujian is pivotal to China's strategy to project power in the contested waters and beyond the first and second island chains, which are crucial geopolitical zones.

While the Fujian marks progress, analysts highlight that China's navy still lags behind the United States in areas such as nuclear-powered vessels and global base networks. However, with ongoing developments and new ship constructions, China continues bridging the gap, striving toward President Xi's vision of a world-class military by mid-century.

