BJP Demands Central Intervention in Sabarimala Gold Controversy

BJP's Kerala President Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticizes the state government's handling of the Sabarimala gold theft probe, urging for Central intervention. Alleging mismanagement in the temple's oversight, Chandrasekhar highlights widespread concern and calls for a CAG audit and a signature campaign to push for federal control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 15:13 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Kerala president Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Kerala president, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has strongly criticized the state government's management of the Sabarimala temple in light of the recent gold theft investigation. During a press meet on Friday, Chandrasekhar emphasized that public confidence in the Pinarayi Vijayan-led administration's ability to oversee the temple's affairs is waning.

The BJP leader expressed widespread discontent among devotees and pushed for the central government's intervention. He suggested that given the temple's national significance, federal oversight could be warranted. Chandrasekhar advocated for a signature campaign aimed at urging the central government to assume control, highlighting trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enhance management.

Reiterating demands for a thorough probe by a central agency, Chandrasekhar called for a comprehensive CAG audit of the Devaswom Board's records over the past two decades. His comments followed the arrest of a former temple official, KS Baiju, by Kerala's SIT in connection to the gold theft. The controversy stems from alleged mismanagement of gold donated by industrialist Vijay Mallya in 1998, intended for the temple's adornment.

